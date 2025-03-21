‘Little House on the Prairie’ actor Jack Lilley dies

Jack Lilley
Jack Lilley FILE PHOTO: Actor Jack Lilley attends an outdoor special screening of the Spaghetti Western "No Name & Dynamite" at Sable Ranch on February 12, 2022 in Santa Clarita, California. He died March 19 at the age of 91.(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images) (Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An actor known for his roles in “Little House on the Prairie” and “Blazing Saddles” has died.

Jack Lilley was 91.

Read more trending news

His “Little House” co-star Melissa Gilbert confirmed his death writing on Instagram that he was one of her “favorite people on the planet.”

Lilley’s son said his father died peacefully in his sleep at the Motion Picture & Television Fund retirement home on March 19.

Lilley had started as a stuntman and the photo double for actor Victor French.

He appeared in “Sudden Impact,” “Young Guns,” “Planet of the Apes” and “The Legend of Zorro as well as an uncredited role in the Mel Brooks classic.

Most of his roles, when looking at his IMDB profile were in Westerns but he did do stunts in the film “Army of Darkness” in 1992.

His final role was in “No Name and Dynamite Davenport” in 2022. He had last been seen in the television movie “The Last Cowboy” in 2003.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!