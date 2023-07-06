‘The Long Goodbye’: Eagles announces farewell tour NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 29: Eagles, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, Don Henley, Decon Frey and Joe Walsh perform during the Eagles in Concert at The Grand Ole Opry on October 29, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

The Eagles announced Thursday that they will be going on their final tour in the fall with 13 stops planned with Steely Dan.

>> Read more trending news

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals, and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long-run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed,” the Eagles said on Facebook.

The band announced its first 12 arenas for the tour, which starts at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sept. 7. The band said that the official farewell tour is still in the planning stages. Only one show per venue is planned, but the Eagles said that they “will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands,” according to Rolling Stone.

The tour is expected to continue into 2025, making this the first leg of the farewell tour, Variety reported. Other stops so far include Cleveland; Charlotte, North Carolina; Atlanta and many others.

The current Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will be part of the final tour, according to Rolling Stone.

“This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on,” the Eagles said.

Tickets go on sale July 14 at 10 a.m. local time. More information about the tour and buying tickets can be found on the Eagles’ website.

©2023 Cox Media Group