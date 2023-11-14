Louisiana Tech student accused of stabbing 4 people on campus

Stabbing: Four women were stabbed at Louisiana Tech on Monday. (C. Robertson/iStock)

RUSTON, La. — A senior at Louisiana Tech University is accused of stabbing four women on campus Monday, authorities said.

Jacoby Johnson, 23, of Rayville, was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. CST and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder, KNOE-TV reported.

The stabbing occurred outside the university’s Lambright Sports and Wellness Center, according to the Ruston Daily Leader.

Johnson’s victims were identified as former 3rd District Judge Cynthia Woodard, artist Annie Richardson, and retired teacher Debby Hollimon, all of Ruston, and Louisiana Tech graduate student Dominique McKane, the newspaper reported.

According to Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker, Woodward and Richardson were listed in critical but stable condition and McKane was in stable condition, the Daily Leader reported.

All three women were taken to a hospital in Shreveport. Hollimon did not require treatment, according to the newspaper.

Hollimon did not require treatment. Johnson was taken to an area hospital for treatment after reportedly injuring his hand with a 4-inch folding knife that was allegedly used during the attacks, the Daily Leader reported.

Authorities said that Johnson fled toward the main campus and was arrested by campus police without incident, according to KNOE.

Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said the attacks appeared to be random, the Daily Leader reported.

In a statement, Louisiana Tech President Les Guice called the stabbing an “unsettling incident.”

“Our immediate focus is on those affected by today’s violence,” Guice said. “While we’re grateful for the timely care being provided to the victims, we understand the shock and worry that may linger on campus and in the community. The University will continue to make safety a priority. Please know that you can and should be willing to give and receive compassion and support as needed during this time. I encourage you to rely on the bonds of the Tech community as we grieve and heal.”

Johnson was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center, KNOE reported.