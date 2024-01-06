LSU stages ‘Dress Like Kim Mulkey’ night to honor women’s basketball coach

BATON ROUGE, La. — When it comes to fashion, LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey is a cut above the rest.

>> Read more trending news

The coach of the defending NCAA women’s basketball champions is noted for her ability to motivate her players and let officials know when she is displeased -- but her sartorial splendor also sets her apart from her peers.

Fans arrived in droves to honor Mulkey with their own versions of her flamboyant wardrobe -- including a few fans who wore boas -- as the university celebrated “Dress Like Kim Mulkey” night during Thursday’s Southeastern Conference home opener against Missouri, the Daily Advertiser of Lafayette reported.

Dress like Kim Mulkey night at @LSUwbkb 😅 pic.twitter.com/RLWQ5j3SCd — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 5, 2024

Mulkey was not particularly enthusiastic about the promotion. She told reporters on Wednesday that she would have focused more on the players, the Daily Advertiser reported.

“They better have lots of wrinkles, lots of gray hair ... and I guess sequins, right?” Mulkey said.

Tomorrow night, LSU Women's Basketball opens up SEC play with "Dress like Kim Mulkey" night. The 61 year old fashion icon shared the decision was made without consulting her.



"Look like Kim Mulkey night or something? That's a scary a** thought" pic.twitter.com/Tq4skqsgh4 — Pat Timlin (@pat_timlin) January 3, 2024

Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton also spoke about the promotion following the game: She said that, had she known about it sooner, she might have taken part in the festivities.

LSU defeated Missouri 92-72. After the game, Missouri coach Robin Pingeton told reporters that she might have worn a wig and some flashy clothes if she had known about the promotion sooner.

I asked Pingeton about #LSU’s promo tonight “Dress like Kim Mulkey.”



She said if she had known about the promo sooner, she might would’ve bought a wig and some flashy clothes to create some excitement: pic.twitter.com/h7bcI8t84P — Cory Diaz (@ByCoryDiaz) January 5, 2024





© 2024 Cox Media Group