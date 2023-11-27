Man accused of killing subway employee over ‘too much mayo’ on sandwich is denied bond

The man is accused of shooting and killing one employee and injuring a second employee.

Subway shooting FILE PHOTO: A man accused in a 2022 shooting at a Subway restaurant was denied bond last week in Atlanta. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man accused of shooting and killing a Subway employee because there was “too much mayonnaise” on his sandwich has been denied bond, WSB-TV reported.

Melvin Williams’ request for bond was denied last week by a Fulton County judge.

“The defendant poses a significant risk of committing a felony pending trial,” according to the order denying bond.

Shooting over too much mayo on Subway sandwich leaves 1 dead

Williams was arrested in the June 2022 shooting at a Subway shop located in a Circle K gas station in Atlanta.

According to police reports, Williams grew angry after an employee put too much mayonnaise on his sandwich. He allegedly opened fire on two female employees and a child of one of the employees who were all standing behind the counter.

Brittany Macon, 26, died from her injuries, while Jada Statum was hit twice as she pushed her son to the ground, according to People.

Statum survived the shooting.

Williams faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree criminal damage to property, third-degree cruelty to children and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No trial date has been set for Williams, according to Fulton County Superior Court records.

