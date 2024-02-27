Man accused of throwing hot coffee in face of Dunkin’ employee in drive-thru

Dunkin'

Dunkin': File photo. A customer in a drive-thru allegedly threw a cup of hot coffee in the face of an employee on Sunday. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A man is accused of throwing a cup of hot coffee in the face of a Dunkin’ employee at a drive-thru in west-central Florida early Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

According to a Facebook post by the New Port Richey Police Department, a man allegedly became angry at about 8:45 a.m. EST when he was given an extra cup of coffee for free by a Dunkin’ employee in New Port Richey.

Police said the man allegedly threw the hot coffee back at the employee and struck her in the face. The woman suffered blisters as a result, WFLA-TV reported.

The suspect, who was not identified, was driving a silver four-door SUV, according to WTVT.

It was unclear what led to the incident, or what might have been said by the employee and/or suspect during the transaction when a drive-thru order was communicated.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!