Man arrested after beef jerky dispute leads to deadly shooting at gas station

DETROIT — A man has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Detroit Monday, officials say.

Detroit Police Department in a statement on Facebook said the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Moab Mohamed Al-Gaham, 40, in connection with the fatal shooting of Anthony McNary, 25.

The shooting happened on Monday just after 3 a.m. at a gas station in the 4410 block of Vernor Highway, authorities say, according to WDIV. Al-Gaham was working as a store clerk when McNary walked in.

Al-Gaham and McNary got into an argument when McNary reportedly took some beef jerky and put it in his pocket, the news outlet reported. Police said that Al-Gaham went through McNary’s pockets, took the beef jerky out, and placed it back on the shelf.

Al-Gaham forced McNary to leave the store. Once McNary was outside, Al-Gaham locked the door manually, WJBK reported.

Prosecutors say in a news release that Al-Gaham allegedly then pulled out a handgun, pointed it toward McNary, and shot him through the door. McNary was not armed at the time, according to police.

“Here we are less than one month after the locked door incident at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols. This simply cannot continue to happen,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy, in the news release. “In this case, the defendant allegedly had a weapon aimed at Mr. McNary’s face while he was in a place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger. He had time to premeditate his actions and was not in any immediate danger.”

Al-Gaham has been charged with first-degree murder, according to the prosecutor’s office.