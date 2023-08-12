Man arrested after posing as a veterinarian; performed surgery on pregnant dog that later died

Accused: Osvaldo Sanchez is in custody in Collier County, Florida, after officials say he performed surgery on a dog that later died and did not have a veterinary license. (Collier County Sheriff's Office /Collier County Sheriff's Office)

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is in custody in Collier County, Florida, after officials say he performed surgery on a dog that later died and did not have a veterinary license.

In a news release, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Osvaldo Sanchez, 61, and he has been charged with animal abuse as well as practicing veterinary medicine without a license following an investigation with its Animal Cruelty Investigations Alliance.

Detectives were called after a 6-year-old, s6-pound Chihuahua named Sugar died after surgery was performed by Sanchez on May 18, the sheriff’s office said. The surgery happened after her owners contacted Sanchez because the dog seemed to be having a hard time giving birth to her puppies. He was introduced to the couple previously as a veterinarian.

Sanchez reportedly went over to the couple’s house and performed surgery on the dog, according to The Associated Press. The surgery was a cesarean section and it was done in a converted ambulance.

The sheriff’s office said he removed a stillborn puppy during the dog’s surgery and charged the couple $600.

Days later on May 25, the dog was taken to a 24-hour emergency pet hospital for an ultrasound, the sheriff’s office said. It was learned that her incision was closed with a string or some kind of thread, which is not a standard material and had possibly contributed to an infection. The dog went back to the clinic the same day and later died.

“A doctor at the emergency pet hospital told detectives a C-Section is not an uncommon surgery on pregnant dogs and that had a qualified veterinarian performed the procedure on Sugar she likely would have survived,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was later learned that Sanchez is a licensed pet groomer, not a licensed veterinarian, the sheriff’s office said, according to the AP.

“Pets’ lives are at risk if unlicensed individuals perform surgery, prescribe medication and claim to provide needed care,” Sheriff Rambosk said in the news release. “Such individuals who believe they can operate outside the law will be arrested and held accountable -- our dedicated detectives will see to it.”