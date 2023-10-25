Man tells CVS clerk he’ll ‘shoot the closest person to me’ unless he gets bag full of drugs

Man asks for all Viagra in store FILE PHOTO: A man handed a note to a CVS employee in Orlando threatening that he would shoot someone if he didn't get drugs. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Orlando Police arrested a man who walked into a CVS drugstore and gave an employee a handwritten note that said he would shoot someone unless he was given “all bottles” of oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall, liquid codeine and Viagra, WJTV reported.

Thomas Mues was charged with robbing the CVS last week after he entered the CVS around 6 p.m. and handed a pharmacy employee a note indicating he had a gun and would shoot them if he was not provided the pills listed.

“This is a armed robbery!” he wrote in a note to the pharmacy. “Please cooperate, I don’t want to hurt you. You are not to alarm anybody or I will shoot the closest person to me!”

The list included the drugs oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax, Adderall and liquid codeine. The note also included the pill dosage Mues wanted, authorities said.

Among the demands was every bottle of Viagra in the drugstore on Curry Ford Road, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.

Police caught Mues in a foot chase after he left the store.

Investigators said Mues admitted to traveling to Orlando to rob the pharmacy, WFTV reported and allegedly confessed to another similar robbery in Central Florida.

Records show Mues is facing robbery, trafficking, and possession charges.

