Mark Sanchez charges: Hearing held to set court dates

Mark Sanchez
Mark Sanchez FILE PHOTO: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation in Indianapolis over the weekend. He is also facing charges. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)
A pretrial hearing was held on Wednesday for former quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez.

Sanchez had been stabbed during an altercation with a truck driver outside of an Indianapolis hotel earlier this month.

He was accused of attacking the driver, who was said to have defended himself with pepper spray and, eventually, a knife, WISH reported. The driver was also injured and is now suing Sanchez for the incident.

Sanchez was not at the hearing, WTHR reported. His attorney told the court, "He’s still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the medical intervention, so that process is ongoing and may impact some of the dates, but right now, we’ll note those dates for our calendar."

An omnibus hearing is scheduled for Nov. 20, the final pretrial conference will be Dec. 2 and the jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Wednesday’s hearing lasted less than five minutes, WISH reported.

While the dates were determined, prosecutors said that they doubt the trial will start as scheduled due to Sanchez’s recovery, WTHR reported.

Sanchez has pleaded not guilty to battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

