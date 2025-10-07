Mark Sanchez, Fox sued over an altercation that left him, truck driver with knife wounds

Mark Sanchez
Mark Sanchez FILE PHOTO: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation in Indianapolis over the weekend. He is also facing charges. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon) (Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INDIANAPOLIS — The truck driver at the center of the altercation between himself and Fox Sports personality Mark Sanchez is suing the former NFL quarterback and Fox.

Read more trending news

The driver, identified as Perry Tole, is suing Sanchez and Fox for the injuries he suffered after the incident that happened early Saturday morning, TMZ reported.

He is seeking an unspecified amount of money in both actual and punitive damages, The Associated Press reported.

Tole’s attorneys cite “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function,” and other injuries along with emotional distress. They are asking for a trial by jury.

The attorneys claim Sanchez committed assault and battery while they allege Fox was negligent in hiring, retention and supervision of its employee, TMZ reported.

Tole had backed his work truck into an Indianapolis hotel’s loading dock. Sanchez got into the vehicle without permission and then blocked and shoved Tole.

Mark Sanchez stabbed in altercation

The truck driver first sprayed Sanchez with pepper spray, but that didn’t stop him from advancing on Tole, so he used a knife to defend himself, police said.

Sanchez at the time smelled of alcohol, police said in the affidavit.

The sports analyst, who police said was stabbed several times in the upper right torso in the incident, faces a felony battery charge and several misdemeanors.

Tole was also injured with a deep gash in his left cheek. He was also seen wearing a neck brace in a photo circulated by several media outlets, NBC Sports said.

Sanchez’s family has spoken out about the incident, his brother Nick writing the Indianapolis Star a statement, which read, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we’ve received over the past few days.”

Sanchez was in Indianapolis to cover the Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!