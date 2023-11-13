Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister, dies at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry dies at 86 FILE PHOTO: Donald Trump, Maryanne Trump, and Robert Trump during Opening of Donald Trump's Taj Mahal Casino - April 5, 1990 at Taj Mahal Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, United States. The former president's older sister has died at the age of 86.(Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Maryanne Trump Barry, the retired federal judge and older sister to former President Donald Trump, has died, according to multiple reports. She was 86.

Barry was found dead at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan early Monday, The New York Times reported, citing unidentified sources. She was found in her bedroom around 4 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to WABC-TV.

A medical examiner will determine her cause of death, and officials said there were no signs of trauma, WABC reported.

Barry, who was born in New York in 1937, served nine years as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey before President Ronald Reagan nominated her to become a federal judge in 1983. Sixteen years later, in 1991, President Bill Clinton nominated her to the U.S Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

She retired from the bench in 2019.

