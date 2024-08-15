Matthew Perry death: Arrests made, reports say

Several arrests have been made in the death of actor Matthew Perry, according to reports.
TMZ was the first to report that there have been multiple arrests made recently.
One of those in custody is apparently a doctor.
The gossip site said that search warrants were issued and that law enforcement seized computers, phones and other devices to discover who gave the “Friends” actor the ketamine that led to his death last year.
Perry had been prescribed ketamine infusions to treat depression but the levels of the drug found in his system were too high and were the amount normally given for surgery, the medical examiner said, NBC News reported.
