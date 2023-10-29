Matthew Perry: Here are 5 of actor’s memorable episodes from ‘Friends’

Matthew Perry: The "Friends" actor had many memorable moments on the beloved television series. ( Mike Pont/WireImage)

Tributes continued to pour in as the news of actor Matthew Perry’s death spread on Saturday.

The “Friends” actor, who played the sarcastic, snarky Chandler Bing on the series for 10 years, was found dead at his Los Angeles home, Capt. Scot Williams of the Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide division told The New York Times.

Actors, fans, politicians and even sports teams paid homage to the 54-year-old star, remembering his best moments on the series.

Here are five of them.

The One With the Blackout

From the seventh episode of the show’s first season. During a power outage in New York City, Chandler botches a chance encounter with Victoria’s Secret Model Jill Goodacre after both are trapped in an ATM vestibule.

The One After the Superbowl (Part 2)

Episode 13 of the show’s second season was the second of a two-part episode, which aired after Super Bowl XXX.

Chandler is stranded in the restroom of a crowded restaurant wearing only a pair of women’s panties. A former classmate, played by Julia Roberts, gets revenge on Chandler, who once played a childhood prank on her.

The One With the Embryos

From the 12th episode of Season 4. Chandler and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) face off in a trivia contest against Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). The game was to determine which pair of roommates knows the other best and ends in an apartment swap when the women lose the contest.

The women were stumped when they could not answer what Chandler’s job actually was.

The One with Chandler in the Box

Also from Season 4, the eighth episode of the season shows tension between roommates Chandler and Joey. Chandler and Kathy (Paget Brewster) are kissing when Joey walks in on the smooching and threatens to leave the apartment.

Chandler, in an effort to get Joey to stay, agrees to lock himself in their entertainment center for six hours.

While in the box, Chandler gets dumped by Kathy.

The One With the Proposal

The two-part finale of Season 6 shows Chandler attempting to propose to Monica. As it turns out, Monica is the one who proposes. When she becomes too emotional, Chandler kneels down with Monica. Not a lot of laughs, but poignant. Chandler does not even get off a sarcastic line -- and that’s the way it should have been.

Those are just five out of 235 episodes. What is your favorite?

