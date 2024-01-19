‘Mayday, mayday. ...Engine fire’: Cargo plane diverted; softball-size hole found

Engine problem FILE PHOTO: An Atlas Air flight had to return to Miami's airport after an engine issue. (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

MIAMI — A cargo plane had to make a diverted landing in Miami after the pilot reported an engine fire.

The Atlas Air Boeing 747 cargo plane had left Miami International Airport on Thursday night. Flight 95 turned around and landed back at the airport safely, WTVJ reported.

According to FlightAware, the plane left the gate at 10:11 p.m. and returned 50 minutes later, traveling about 60 miles total, The New York Times reported.

An eyewitness captured video of the plane landing showing flames coming from an engine.

The pilot could be heard on a call to air traffic control saying, “Mayday, mayday ... We have an engine fire. Request access back to the airport. No, we’ll go ahead and land. We have five souls onboard.”

An inspection of the plane showed a softball size hole, the FAA incident report said, according to ABC News.

An Atlas representative told The New York Times, “The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned.

“At Atlas, safety is always our top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Boeing, the plane’s manufacturer, told ABC News that the company is “supporting our customer and will support the NTSB investigation into this incident.”

While Boeing made the plane, the engine was made by GE Aviation.

Atlas Air says it has the largest fleet of Boeing 747 freighter aircraft.

