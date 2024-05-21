May’s ‘Flower Moon’ will meet up with a red star to put on a celestial show this week

Full moon on the rise this week FILE PHOTO: ISTANBUL, TURKEY - AUGUST 02: A near full moon rises over the Uskudar neighbourhood of Istanbul on August 02, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Star gazers will get a treat this week when May’s full moon, known as the Flower Moon, will be at its fullest on Thursday, and shine close to the bright star Antares, according to Live Science.

May’s version of the full moon goes by many names – the Milk Moon, Frog Moon, Mothers’ Moon, Mulberry Moon, Bright Moon, Hare Moon and Grass Moon – most related to spring with its blooming flowers and blossoming trees.

Look for the moon to be its fullest at 9:53 a.m. EDT on Thursday. While the moon will appear bright on Wednesday and Friday, you will only be able to see it alongside Antares. Antares will be visible to the lower left of the full moon as it rises, Live Science reports. It has an unmistakable red tint.

The next full moon will be the Strawberry Moon on Friday, June 21.

