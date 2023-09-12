McCarthy endorses Biden impeachment inquiry

Kevin McCarthy U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks with reporters as departs from the House Republican Conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on July 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images, File)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he is directing a House committee to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden related to his family’s business dealings.

>> Read more trending news

“House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct,” the California Republican said at a news conference announcing the decision. “Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption.”

McCarthy said the allegations include claims of “abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

The announcement comes as McCarthy faces growing pressure from his most conservative colleagues to take action against Biden, The Associated Press reported.

White House spokesman Ian Sams criticized McCarthy’s decision in a series of social media posts, writing that it represented “extreme politics at its worst.”

“House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they’ve turned up no evidence of wrong doing,” he said. “His own GOP members have said so.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991
    More from K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!