McDonald’s bringing back the McRib despite ‘farewell tour’

McDonald's Brings Back The McRib Sandwich FILE PHOTO: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - NOVEMBER 03: A McRib is seen at a McDonald's restaurant on November 3, 2010 in San Francisco, California. The sandwich arrived on the menu for the first time since 1994 and is offered at all McDonald's nationwide for a limited time until December 5, 2010. The McRib was first introduced in 1981. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images /Getty Images)

McDonald’s told customers last year that its popular McRib sandwich was gone for good, but the company announced Wednesday that McRib will be coming back this fall.

However, when and where you can find the barbequed pork sandwich remains a bit of a mystery.

According to the company, the McRib won’t be available nationwide.

“Some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald’s restaurants this November,” the company said.

When asked, McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request about where the sandwiches will be offered. The company has not said when the sandwich will be back in restaurants.

Last November, McDonald’s took McRibs off the menu at the end of a “farewell tour” for the sandwich.

The McRib debuted in 1981 and has been on and off the chain’s menu since then. There have been several “farewell tours” for the sandwich made of a boneless pork patty, barbeque sauce, dill pickles and onions.