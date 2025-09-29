McDonald’s brings back Monopoly

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Monopoly game, but there is a change coming.
You’ll need an app for that.
There will not be a physical game board; instead, everything will be done digitally, CNN reported.
Starting on Oct. 6, registered members of McDonald’s reward program will be playing the game digitally for the most part.
You will have to register for the game and if you do so before Oct. 6, you’ll get 500 reward points in the McDonald’s app, the company said.
There will still be some peel-off stickers on some items that can be scanned into the McDonald’s app.
The food items that will have the traditional stickers include:
- Big Mac
- Filet-O-Fish
- McMuffins
- 10-piece Chicken McNuggets
- 20-piece Chicken McNuggets
- Large fries
- Hashbrown
- Large fountain drink
- Large iced tea
- Large lemonade
- Large McCafé iced coffee
- Medium and large McCafé coffee
- Medium and large McCafé latte
- Medium and large McCafé mocha
- Medium and large McCafé macchiato
- Medium and large McCafé cappuccino
- Medium and large McCafé Americano
- Medium and large McCafé hot chocolate
Digital game pieces come with:
- Quarter Pounder with cheese
- McCrispy
- 4-piece McCrispy strips
- McGriddles (except sausage)
- Biscuit sandwiches
- Medium fries
- Large McCafé latte (cold)
- Large McCafé frappé
- Large McCafé iced mocha
- Large McCafé smoothie
- Large McCafé Macchiato (cold)
Prizes range from free food and bonus points, all the way to 1 million American Airlines miles and a new Jeep Grand Cherokee. There is a single $1 million cash prize.
The total value of prizes is $471 million, according to People magazine.
The promotion runs until Nov. 2.
McDonald’s Monopoly was first introduced in 1987 and has returned a few times. It was last released in the US in its traditional form in 2014, while a “Money Monopoly” was released in 2016, CNN reported.
