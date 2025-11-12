Mega Millions: Still no winner; jackpot jumps to $965M

Numbers were drawn on Tuesday as the jackpot reached $900 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to inch toward the $1 billion mark, as no one correctly picked all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing.

The next drawing on Friday, for the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, will be worth an estimated $965 million, lottery officials said in a news release. The lump-sum cash option is an estimated $443.5 million.

The numbers chosen on Tuesday were 10-13-40-42-46 plus the gold Mega Ball 1. The jackpot heading into Tuesday night’s drawing was an estimated $900 million annuity or a $415.3 million cash option.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27, lottery officials said. There have been a record 39 drawings since then.

The previous mark of 37 was set on Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.051 billion jackpot was won in Michigan.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were 809,030 winning tickets.

Three tickets matched five white balls to win the game’s second-tier prize of $1 million. One ticket sold in Arizona was worth $5 million because it had a 5X multiplier; the other two -- one sold in Iowa and the other in New York -- had a 3X multiplier for a $3 million prize.

Lottery officials said that 27 tickets matched four white balls and the Mega Ball to win the promotion’s third-tier prize.

Find complete drawing results here.

The largest jackpot in Mega Ball history was $1.602 billion, which was on Aug. 8, 2023, when a ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all of the numbers.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion –Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $965 million (estimated) -- next drawing on Nov. 14, 2025.

9. $810 million –Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.

10. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

