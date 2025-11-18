Meta prevails in historic FTC antitrust case

A judge ruled in favor of the social media company in an antitrust case brought by the Federal Trade Commission.

WASHINGTON — Meta won its high-profile antitrust case against the Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday after being accused of holding a monopoly in social networking.

In a memorandum opinion, Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court in Washington said that the FTC failed to show that Meta held a monopoly in the social networking market.

A loss in the case would have forced Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms.

“With apps surging and receding, chasing one craze and moving on from others, and adding new features with each passing year, the FTC has understandably struggled to fix the boundaries of Meta’s product market,” Boasberg wrote. “Whether or not Meta enjoyed monopoly power in the past, though, the agency must show that it continues to hold such power now. The Court’s verdict today determines that the FTC has not done so.”

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group