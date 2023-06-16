Michael Jordan to sell Charlotte Hornets

Hornets' sale FILE PHOTO: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game. Jordan has finalized the sale of the Hornets. (SL/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NBA superstar Michael Jordan has finalized the sale of the Charlotte Hornets.

Our sister station WSOC reported months ago that Jordan was in talks to sell the team.

ESPN was the first to report the confirmation of the sale on Friday.

League sources said that the deal is worth about $3 billion, ESPN reported.

Jordan is the only Black majority owner of an NBA team, WSOC reported.

Jordan currently has the majority stake in the team and will be selling it to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall. Both are minority NBA owners: Plotkin with the Hornets, and Schnall with the Atlanta Hawks, WSOC reported.

Several other people are reportedly part of the buying team including Daniel Sundheim, J. Cole, Eric Church, and several smaller investors from the Charlotte area, WSOC reported.

Jordan will still maintain a “presence with the franchise,” ESPN reported. He’ll keep a minority stake in the team, WSOC reported.

