Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, wife Lauren expecting third baby

Baby No. 3: The Sorrentinos -- Mike and Lauren -- are expecting their third child in March 2024. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

There is a new situation brewing in the Sorrentino family -- a third baby is on the way.

“Jersey Shore” alumnus Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife, the former Lauren Pesce, announced that they are expecting their third child together, E! Online reported.

Sorrentino, who portrayed himself in 83 episodes of the reality show from 2009 to 2012, made the announcement on his social media accounts.

“Good things come in threes,” Sorrentino tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Adding another pumpkin to our patch. Baby #3 coming March 2024.”

The couple made a similar joint statement in an Instagram post.

Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024 pic.twitter.com/RlvOCLCGDj — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) September 26, 2023

“The Situation,” 41, and Lauren, 38, made the announcement nine months after welcoming their second child, Mia Bella, People reported.

Their son, Roman Reign, is 2 years old.

The Sorrentino posed for several photographs in the social media posts, E! Online reported. Lauren Sorrentino is shown holding a sonogram in one shot, while another photograph depicts the growing family sitting on their front step, surrounded by pumpkin decor, according to the entertainment news outlet.

The Sorrentinos were married in 2018. Mike Sorrentino has always expressed a desire to have a large family, E! Online reported.

“I always wanted to have about three children but after having my first, I was definitely a little worried,” he told the outlet shortly after announcing that he and Lauren were expecting their second child. “Are me and my wife going to be able to handle that? But once my wife was pregnant, we were so excited. We’re so excited that the babies are going to be close in age.”

Mike Sorrentino, who currently appears on the show “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” told People last month that he was “happy to make it this far.”

“I was so wild in my 20s and 30s that being the family man that I am today -- being eight years sober in December, a dad of two, married five years in a happy, healthy marriage -- I’m killing the game,” Sorrentino told the magazine.

