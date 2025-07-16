Mother says hotel won’t refund her after family slept on soiled mattress

Mattress
Hotel allegations FILE PHOTO: A woman said the mattress that was in her hotel room was stained, and when she asked for a refund, she was denied. The hotel did offer her a discount on a future stay, which she declined. (Aleksandra Ermilova - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VILLA RICA, Ga. — A woman traveling with her children said that her family slept on a soiled mattress, and when she complained to hotel staff, she said the hotel would not refund her for the stay.

Read more trending news

Marian Hamilton spoke with WSB, explaining that she and her three children were staying at a Georgia Comfort Inn and Suites.

She said she did not notice the stained mattress in their room until the morning of July 6, the day the family checked out.

Hamilton said there was an “unusual substance” soaked into the mattress and that there was something splattered on the curtains and the wall.

“It’s just gross. It’s just hazardous,” she told WSB.

“They think just putting a sheet on the bed is enough,” she said, and said there was no mattress cover on the bed when she was in the room.

More from WSB-TV

But when she told hotel staff about the substance, the manager refused to refund her the cost, saying that she had used the room, accusing her of trying to get a free stay, something Hamilton denies.

“That was by no means what I was trying to do,” Hamilton told WSB.

WSB was permitted to examine the bed and found a new fitted mattress cover on it, which hotel workers said they could not remove.

The hotel manager told WSB that because Hamilton booked the room through a third party and selected the option to pay at the hotel, they could not process a refund.

The management added that if Hamilton had brought the issue to their attention before checkout, they would have moved her to a different room.

The hotel offered a discount for a future stay, which Hamilton declined.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!