‘My body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet’: Ozzy Osbourne bows out of Power Trip festival

No Power Trip FILE PHOTO: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the 2022 NFL season opening game between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Osbourne announced that he will not appear at October's Power Trip music festival. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Power Trip music festival isn’t until October, but one performer won’t be on the bill as planned.

The “Prince of Darkness,” Ozzy Osbourne, 74, has announced that he will not appear at the event.

>> Read more trending news

The “Crazy Train” singer/songwriter announced on Twitter, “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, & when the offer to do this show come in, I optimistically moved forward.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet.”

The Power Trip festival was scheduled for Oct. 6 to 8 and held at the same places as Coachella, Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California, Variety reported. Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Tool and Iron Maden are among the bands scheduled to appear at the hard-rock event.

Tickets for the event start at $599 plus fees for the three-day concert.

Osbourne has had several health issues over the past few years, CNN reported. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in January 2020 and COVID-19 in April 2022. He also underwent surgery in 2022.

In February he announced he had an accident four years prior that had damaged his spine and forced him to cancel planned shows and retire from going on tour saying that he was no longer physically able to, CNN reported. Instead, he was going to opt for residences or limited appearances that didn’t include traveling from “city to city and country to country,” Variety reported.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way,” he wrote earlier this year, CNN reported.

Osbourne retired several times during his career, with his first tour billed as his retirement happening in 1992.

Osbourne in the Tweet announcing his Power Trip cancelation said that a band that will replace him will announce shortly. “They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed,” People magazine reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 35 Photos: Ozzy Osbourne through the years Here are some memorable photos of Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne through the years. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

©2023 Cox Media Group