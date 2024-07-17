National Hot Dog Day 2024: Freebies and deals

Let’s be frank, today marks National Hot Dog Day

From Memorial Day to Labor Day is prime hot dog season wth seven billion eaten over that three-month period last year, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council.

What better way to celebrate the unofficial holiday honoring hot dogs than finding the top freebies and deals that are out there?

Remember, not all locations may be participating.

7-Eleven: 7Rewards members get $2 Big Bite hot dogs through app. (Delish)

Dog Haus: Free hot dog for rewards members. (Today)

EG America: $2 for two hotdogs Wednesday, BOGO hot dog Thursday, free large fountain drink with the purchase of two hot dogs on Friday, buy two hot dogs get two free on Saturday and Sunday. (Today)

Evos: BOGO hot dog or corn dog meal get free hot dog or corn dog for July . (Evos)

GPM Investments: Free hot dog for rewards members when they buy a fountain drink. (Today)

Hedley & Bennett: 20% off sitewide July 19-21 using code HOTDOG20. (Today)

Hot Dog on a Stick: The Charlie will be offered on July 19. (Today)

Instacart: $10 off $20 in eligible items including hot dogs, buns, condiments and more from select retailers. (Today)

Kwik Trip: $1.69 brats and hot dogs July 20 and 21. (Kwik Trip)

Love’s Travel Shop: Free hot dog (Delish)

Nathan’s Famous: 5-cent hot dog from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Delish)

Omaha Steaks: 50% off gourmet jumbo franks, skinless beef franks or gourmet franks in a blanket with purchase. (Today)

Philly Pretzel Factory: Free pretzel dog with app, $1 pretzel dog all day Wednesday. (Philly Pretzel Factory)

Pilot Flying J: Free roller grill item for app users on Wednesday. (Pilot Flying J)

Portillo’s: $1 regular hot dog with purchase of any entree. (Delish)

Shake Shack: Free hot dog with $1 or more purchase. Use code FREEHOTDOG. (Today)

True Story Foods: BOGO hot dog offer online. (Today)

Wienerschnitzel: Four chili dogs for $4. (Press Release)





