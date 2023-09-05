New Buc-ee’s coming: Where are the newest stores in the chain set to open?

Buc-ee's opening more stores Daytona Beach, FL, USA - January 17, 2022: Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach, FL, USA. Buc-ee's is a chain of travel centers known for clean bathrooms and many fueling positions. (JHVEPhoto/Getty Images)

If you have not gone to a Buc-ee’s convenience store, take heart. A Buc-ee’s may be coming to you.

The popular mega convenience store has announced new stores will be opening across the country, and now they have put some dates on those store openings.

The new stores with opening dates include:

Springfield, Missouri: 2024

Johnstown, Colorado: 2024

Hillsboro, Texas: 2024

Smiths Grove, Kentucky: 2024

Boerne, Texas: 2025

As Buc-ee’s continues to expand across the country, government officials in various states are sharing news that the chain has plans to build in their area. While the chain has not confirmed these locations, local and state officials have shared that Buc-ee’s has expressed interest in building in certain locations. They include:

New Kent County, Virginia: According to a Facebook post by the New Kent County Economic Development Department, Buc-ee’s has submitted a proposal to build a store that is scheduled to open in 2027.

DeForest, Wisconsin: The company plans to open a new location in DeForest, according to multiple media reports that cited a proposal that went before the DeForest Planning and Zoning Commission in February.

Ocala, Florida: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that a Buc-ee’s store is set to be built in Ocala and will feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, 120 fueling stations and a 750-spot parking lot, complete with 28 electric vehicle spaces.

Huber Heights, Ohio: The mayor of Huber Heights announced in August that a store is coming to his town.

Fort Pierce, Florida: Plans have been submitted for consideration of a location on Florida’s Treasure Coast near Fort Pierce, according to county officials.

Reader’s Digest has listed an Anderson, South Carolina location that is set to open in 2026.

Other Buc-ee’s locations that have either opened this year or are set to open soon according to Convenience Store Products, include: