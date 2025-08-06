New COVID variant: What are the symptoms of Stratus?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a new COVID variant is spreading across the country.

The variant is officially named XFG but is being called Stratus.

It was first found in Southeast Asia in January, and at the time was 0% of cases in the U.S., but by the end of June, it was about 14% of cases, the CDC said.

The World Health Organization added XFG, which is a combination of variants F.7 and LP.8.1.2, to its watchlist, but it is characterized as a low health risk. LP.8.1.2 is the second most prominent variant in the country currently, USA Today reported.

XFG was the third most prominent strain for the period ending on June 21.

The symptoms are similar to other variants, with some adding hoarseness to the list, USA Today reported.

The CDC said overall, COVID is experiencing a surge as of July 29, with cases either growing or likely growing in 40 states, declining in zero states and unchanged in nine states, the “Today” show reported.

The largest increases happened in the South, Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and Midwest.

The summer surge was expected and followed the trend set by previous years.

“Over the past four years, there have been two waves of COVID each year. It’s like a tow-hump camel. There’s the summer wave that abates in the fall, and then the winter wave,” Dr. William Schaffner, Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor of infectious diseases, said.

The “Today” show said it typically peaks in late July or August, but can stretch into September.

