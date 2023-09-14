‘The night is darkest before the dawn:’ Aaron Rodgers speaks out about his injury

Buffalo Bills v New York Jets FILE PHOTO: EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets sacked by defensive end Leonard Floyd #56 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the NFL game at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets quarterback who was injured in the first four minutes of the first game of the season, is speaking out about his injury, fan support and his future in the NFL.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” Rodgers, who is in his first season with the New York Jets, posted Wednesday on Instagram.

“And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers, 39, faces months of rehab after tearing his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap of the season in Monday night’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback posted a message on his Instagram account thanking friends and fans for the support.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.,” he wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon. I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today… .”

Rodgers posted three photos from Monday night on his account: one of him running onto the field with the American flag – a remembrance of the anniversary of the terror attack on 9/11, a shot of him warming up and another of him sitting on the field right after the injury.

The Jets acquired Rodgers after he spent 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He has a two-year contract with the team.

The speculation about Rodgers’ future began nearly before he left the field after he was injured as he was tackled by the Buffalo Bills’ Leonard Floyd.

While his Instagram post seemed to indicate he may return to the Jets, Rodgers got a vote of confidence from New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who said Wednesday that he doesn’t believe Rodgers will end his career after four plays with the team.

“I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out,” Saleh said.