No more Maxwell House? Company temporarily changes name

Maxwell Apartment coffee container, cup of coffee being poured.
Maxwell House name change Maxwell House is now Maxwell Apartment for a limited time. (Kraft Heinz)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

What’s in a name? In branding, a name is everything, but Maxwell House is changing its label after 133 years.

Read more trending news

Maxwell House is now being called Maxwell Apartment temporarily, USA Today reported.

Kraft Heinz says it is because more people are renting instead of buying a home.

“In a time where value matters now more than ever, Americans seek value in areas of their everyday, including where they live with nearly a third opting to rent versus purchase a home,” Maxwell House, now Maxwell Apartment, said in a news release.

As part of the limited name change, the coffee company is offering a “12-month lease” to allow people to stock up on coffee. On Thursday morning, it was sold out, but the Amazon page said to check back every day at 10 a.m. CDT to see when more is released.

The name change was rolled out as part of National Coffee Day with a Maxwell Apartment bundle, which included four 27.5-ounce canisters of the same coffee as was sold under the original name, but “that’s just for renters” and was less than $40.

The “Today” show noted that the same-sized container of regular Maxwell House sold on Amazon for about $13.

Latest consumer headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!