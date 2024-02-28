No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, jackpot now sits at $607 million

Mega Millions: No winner as jackpot climbs to $603 million The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $603 million after there was no big winner in Tuesday night’s drawing. (youngvet/Getty Images)

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $563 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, boosting the prize for the next draw later this week.

>> Read more trending news

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 6-18-26-27-49 and the Mega Ball number was 4, Mega Millions officials said. The Megaplier was 3X.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $607 million.

If there is a single winner on Friday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated 286.9 million lump sum payment.

The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California splitting $395 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are about 1-in-300 million

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

6. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

7. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

8. $563 million – Drawing Feb. 27, 2024.

9. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

10. $536 million – July 8, 2016, one ticket in Indiana.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Mega Millions jackpots (iStock)

© 2024 Cox Media Group