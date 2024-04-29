Norovirus on Princess, Royal Caribbean cruises sickens nearly 200 people

Norovirus breakout sickens nearly 200 FILE PHOTO: SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA: The Sapphire Princess docks at Circular Quay December 23, 2004 in Sydney, Australia. The Sapphire Princess is one of the ships where a norovirus outbreak was reported. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Outbreaks of norovirus have sickened nearly 200 people on Princess Cruises and Royal Caribbean International ships in the past few weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ninety-four guests and 20 crew members on the Sapphire Princess reported being ill during a round-trip cruise that left Los Angeles and had stops in Hawaii and the South Pacific. The cruise began April 5 and will end on May 7, according to CruiseMapper.

According to the CDC, 67 guests and two crew members reported being sick during a Royal Caribbean Radiance of the Seas cruise from Tampa to Los Angeles that ended April 22.

“At the first sign of an increase in the numbers of passengers reporting to the medical center with gastrointestinal illness, we immediately initiated additional enhanced sanitation procedures to interrupt the person-to-person spread of this virus,” a Princess spokesperson told USA Today in an emailed statement.

“Our sanitation program, developed in coordination with the CDC, includes disinfection measures, isolation of ill passengers and communication to passengers about steps they can take to stay well while onboard.”

Since January, there have been three confirmed norovirus outbreaks on cruise ships under U.S. jurisdiction, according to NBC.

Norovirus is circulating at the highest level since April 2023 in various parts of the U.S., CDC records show. The highly contagious virus is a leading cause of acute gastroenteritis, or an inflammation of the lining of the stomach and intestines. It leads to intense bouts of vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and stomach cramps.

Symptoms usually begin 12 to 48 hours after exposure. Most people will recover on their own within three days but can spread the virus for up to a week.

