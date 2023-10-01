‘Nothing to do with it’: Tom Hanks warns about dental plan that includes AI image of him

Tom Hanks: The two-time Oscar winner said he had nothing to do with a dental promotional video that features an AI-generated image of him. (Gamma Rapho/Getty Images )

For Tom Hanks, this is worse than pulling teeth.

>> Read more trending news

The two-time Academy Award-winning actor is warning his social media followers about a promotional video for a dental plan circulating online featuring a computer-generated image of himself, Variety reported.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me,” Hanks, 67, wrote in an Instagram post. “I have nothing to do with it.”

Hanks included an artificial intelligence-generated photo of himself in his Instagram post. The actor did not mention the alleged dental plan that was using his image and did not elaborate further.

Hanks is no stranger to digital manipulations, as he was part of the 2004 film “The Polar Express,” according to Deadline. It was the first movie created using motion-capture animation, according to the entertainment news website.

“We saw this coming,” Hanks said in an episode of The Adam Buxton Podcast in May. “We saw that there was going to be this ability to take zeros and ones inside a computer and turn it into a face and a character. Now that has only grown a billionfold since then, and we see it everywhere.

Tom Hanks Warns Fans About 'AI Version of Me' Promoting Dental Plan: 'I Have Nothing to Do With It' https://t.co/1qNVoTkinL — Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2023

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Hanks continued. “Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 34 Through the years 1980 (L-R) Tom Hanks, Peter Scolari appearing in the ABC tv series 'Bosom Buddies'. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images) (Walt Disney Television Photo Archives/ABC)

©2023 Cox Media Group