Novak Djokovic wins record 23rd Grand Slam title, beating Casper Ruud in the French Open final

Novak Djokovic wins: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand against Casper Ruud of Norway during the Men's Singles Final match on Day Fifteen of the 2023 French Open at Roland Garros on Sunday in Paris. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

PARIS — Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam title in the French Open final Sunday. It is his third French Open title.

Djokovic, 36, earned a 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5 victory against Casper Ruud in the French Open final, according to The Associated Press. Djokovic made history with his win, The Washington Post reported.

Djokovic set a new men’s record for most grand slam wins, according to CNN.

Djokovic broke a tie with rival Rafael Nadal for the most major singles trophies in men’s tennis, the AP reported.

Nadal has 22 grand slams, Roger Federer has 20 and Pete Sampras has 14, according to Tennis.com.

On Twitter, ESPN said Djokovic is the first man in tennis history to win all four major tournaments three or more times.

Djokovic is expected to participate at Wimbledon, which starts on July 3, the AP reported.

Tom Brady was spotted at the French Open Final. According to Tennis.com, Djokovic invited Brady. Brady sat with Djokovic’s wife, Jelena, in the Djokovic player box.