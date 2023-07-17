Officials are investigating after child thrown from carnival ride

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ANTIOCH, Ill. — A boy remains in critical condition after he was thrown from a ride at a carnival Sunday in Antioch, Illinois.

In a news release, the Village of Antioch Police Department said on Sunday just before 3 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Taste of Summer carnival for reports of a child falling from the Moby Dick ride.

Mayor Scott Gartner issued an executive order to stop rides immediately.

“We plan to work with the Chamber of Commerce to identify exactly what led to this horrible accident and what we can do to work together to ensure nothing like this will happen again in our community,” said Gartner in the news release.

Once crews arrived at the scene, they found a 10-year-old boy with serious injuries, according to WMAQ.

Crews assisted in getting the child airlifted to a hospital, WGN-TV reported.

Police on Monday said that the child was seriously injured. He suffered multiple face and jaw fractures as well as a significant injury to some of the bones in his left leg. However, his injuries are non-life-threatening. He remains in critical condition Monday and he has had surgery for his injuries.

“We will be working with the Lake County States Attorney to determine if any criminal charges will be appropriate under these circumstances,” Antioch Police Chief Guttschow said in the news release.

It is not clear what caused the boy to be thrown off the ride.

