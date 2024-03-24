Officials: 18 frozen puppies used to feed pet snakes found in house in Oregon Multiple frozen deceased puppies were located at a house in Columbia County, Oregon on Friday after authorities received information that a resident was allegedly feeding them to snakes. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office/Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multiple frozen deceased puppies were located at a house in Columbia County, Oregon on Friday after authorities received information that a resident was allegedly feeding them to snakes.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday a search warrant was executed at a house in Goble after Columbia County Animal Control learned that a resident was reportedly freezing litters of puppies to keep to their snakes.

Deputies found and removed 18 frozen puppies from the house during the execution of the search warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

The deceased puppies were taken to the Oregon Humane Society to figure out the cause of death, KOIN reported.

Deputies also found multiple snakes inside the house. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife seized one of the snakes, officials said, according to the news outlet.

The name of the resident has not been released. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told KOIN that they are working with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office on charges.

