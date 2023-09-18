Officials: 5 Americans held in Iran to be released Monday, amid swap for 5 Iranians, $6 billion

IRAN-TEHRAN-SAUDI ARABIA-MUTUAL VISITS FILE PHOTO: Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, speaks at a press conference in Tehran, Iran, April 17, 2023. The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday 5 Americans will be released on Monday. (Photo by Shadati/Xinhua via Getty Images/Xinhua News Agency via Getty Ima)

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that the swap of five Americans plus the release of $6 billion in seized Iranian funds will take place on Monday, according to The Associated Press.

The detained U.S. citizens expected to be released Monday include Siamak Namazi, 51, Emad Shargi,59, and Morad Tahbaz, 67, plus two others, a man and a woman, who asked that their identity not be made public.

A source told Reuters that “A Qatari aircraft is on standby in Iran waiting to fly five soon-to-be-released U.S. citizens and two relatives to Doha on Monday morning.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Sunday during a press conference that the swap would take place Monday and includes releasing five Iranians imprisoned in the US for the five Americans imprisoned in Iran.

The $6 billion is coming from a restricted account in South Korea, where it was frozen when the U.S. reinstated sanctions against Tehran after former President Donald Trump left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

The money came from selling oil to South Korea. According to Kanaai, the funds have been transferred to Qatar.

Qatar agreed to monitor how Iran spends the unfrozen assets so that the cash is spent on humanitarian goods, such as food and medicine, and not any items under U.S. sanctions, the U.S. State Department has said.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told NBC News that the funds that form part of this deal should be returned as the money is rightfully Iranian.

Raisi said the money was “...unjustly frozen by the United States... we believe this American action was very unjust from the beginning”.

He also said the money will be used as the Iranians see fit.

“This money belongs to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said. “Naturally, we will decide to spend it wherever we need it. Humanitarian means whatever the Iranian people need. This will be decided and determined by the Iranian government.”

The transfer of Iran’s funds has drawn criticism from Republicans who charged that President Joe Biden is paying a ransom for U.S. citizens in addition to helping boost the Iranian economy.

The White House has defended the deal, Reuters reported.

“This isn’t a payment of any kind. These aren’t U.S. dollars. They aren’t taxpayer dollars, they are Iranian dollars the previous Administration allowed them to make,” National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

The detainees are scheduled to leave Iran early Eastern Time on Monday morning. The five Americans detained in Iran’s notorious Evin prison were told many times before they would soon be freed, The BBC reported.

The Iranian Foreign ministry spokesperson said two of the five Iranians who were held in the U.S. would return to Iran while two would stay in the U.S. at their request. The fifth detainee will join his family in a third country, he added.

