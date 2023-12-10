Officials: Grandmother accused of intentionally shooting her 6-month-old grandchild

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman was arrested after she allegedly shot her young grandchild in Butler County, Ohio Saturday morning.

>> Read more trending news

Butler County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called out to Dutchview Court in Liberty Township just before 2 a.m. Saturday, WHIO reported.

When deputies arrived, they found the baby with a gunshot injury to the head. The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the news station reported.

The suspect was identified by family as Mia Desiree Harris, officials say. She fled the area before deputies arrived by was arrested a short time later.

Witnesses reportedly told deputies that Harris had shot at family members before “intentionally” shooting the baby, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Harris has been charged with three counts of assault. They said that charges could change as the investigation continues.

The child remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.