Officials recover body of Alabama man who drowned trying to rescue dog from lake

Boater dies: File photo. An Alabama man died while trying to save his dog, who had fallen into Lake Guntersville. (Carl Banks/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. — The body of an Alabama man who tried to rescue his dog in a lake was recovered on Sunday, authorities said.

Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, of Albertville, drowned in Lake Guntersville while trying to rescue the animal, AL.com reported. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it began a search shortly after Abston fell into the water, according to the news outlet.

“(Abston) exited a pontoon boat to assist in the retrieval of a dog but never resurfaced,” ALEA said in a news release.

ALEA Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said that Abston left his boat at about 8 p.m. CDT in the South Sauty area of Jackson County, WTVM reported. He never resurfaced, authorities said.

Abston’s body was found on Sunday at about 9:20 a.m. CDT near the area where he went overboard, according to WHNT-TV.

It was unclear whether the dog survived.

An investigation is ongoing.

