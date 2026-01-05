One in custody after incident at Ohio home of JD Vance

FILE PHOTO: Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Vance spoke about preparing for the next election, and fighting against the left on culture war issues. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A person is in custody after an incident at the home of Vice President JD Vance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Someone broke into the home early Monday morning, WCPO reported. The news station said there were several windows that appeared to be broken.

In a statement to ABC News, the U.S. Secret Service said, “An adult male was taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police Department after being detained by U.S. Secret Service personnel for causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President.”

The Secret Service said the incident happened just after midnight and that no one was home at the time. The second family was not in Ohio, The Washington Post reported.

A Cincinnati Police Department arrest report identified the man as William Defoor, 26, WCPO reported. Defoor is facing a count of criminal damaging, a count of obstructing official business, a count of criminal trespass and a felony count of vandalism.

Federal charges may also be filed, according to WCPO.

The Secret Service is coordinating with local police and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

It is not known if Vance or his family were targeted, CNN reported.

The vice president posted on social media that he and his family had been in Washington, D.C. at the time of the incident, and that the person tried to break in by hammering windows.

I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly.



We weren't even home as we had returned… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group