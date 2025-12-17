Oscars to stream on YouTube starting in 2029

The Academy Awards ceremony is broadcast television and will be available on streaming in a few years.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced it will be moving to YouTube starting in 2029 with the 101st Oscars, Variety reported.

The exclusive deal gives YouTube the rights through 2033.

ABC has the rights to show the ceremony until 2028.

The Associated Press called it “a seismic shift for one of television’s marquee events.”

Starting in 2029, the entire Oscars night, from the red carpet to behind-the-scenes and the Governors Ball, will be streamed live and for free globally. It will also be available to YouTube TV subscribers in the U.S., Variety reported.

