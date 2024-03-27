‘Our hearts ache’: Officials call off search for 6-year-old girl swept away in creek

Li'najah Brooker: Officials called off recovery efforts for the 6-year-old girl who was swept into a Pennsylvania creek on Saturday. (Chester Police via Reynolds family)

CHESTER, Pa. — Officials in southeastern Pennsylvania on Tuesday called off the search for a 6-year-old girl who was swept away in a rain-drenched creek.

>> Read more trending news

The recovery effort for Li’najah Brooker, who was swept away after falling into Chester Creek in Chester, was suspended after an intense search after the child fell into the water Saturday evening, WTXF-TV reported.

“As Mayor of Chester, Pennsylvania, I stand before our community today with a heavy heart,” the city’s mayor, Stefan Roots, told reporters at a news conference. “The past days have been filled with intense efforts to locate a missing 6-year-old girl, Li’najah Brooker, who tragically fell into the Chester Creek after heavy rains on Saturday night.”

Crews end recovery effort for girl swept away by rain-swollen Chester Creek https://t.co/IbWuvCPAes — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) March 26, 2024

Sonar technology was used during Monday’s search effort, and dogs trained to track scents were used on Tuesday, according to WPVI-TV.

Emergency crews were called shortly after 7 p.m. EDT on Saturday after the girl was swept into Chester Creek near 7th Street and the Avenue of the States in Chester, according to the television station.

The Chester City police, the U.S. Coast Guard, and fire and police departments from other Delaware County towns were among the rescue crews searching for Brooker, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Chester Creek’s banks were swollen and muddy from heavy rains on Saturday, according to the Inquirer. Brooker was playing with two other children when she fell into the creek’s fast-moving waters.

One girl managed to get out of the water, but Brooker was swept away, WPVI reported.

Fire officials said Chester Creek has depths approaching up to 30 feet in some areas, according to KYW-TV.

Roots said it was unclear how the children ended up playing by the river, the Inquirer reported. He said either a small gap in a nearby park fence or a driveway that leads to the river were possibilities. The mayor said the city plans to address those issues.

“Our hearts ache for the family as they navigate through unimaginable grief,” Roots said during Tuesday’s news conference. “To the family, please know that the entire community stands with you during this incredibly difficult time. Together, let us continue to hold the family in our thoughts and prayers, offering them solace and support in any way we can.

“May they find comfort in the love and care surrounding them during this challenging time.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group