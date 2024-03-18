‘Out in the open’: Shooting in Jacksonville Beach leaves one dead, two injured

On killed, two injured in shooting at Jacksonville Beach, Florida. FILE PHOTO: A shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Sunday took the life of one person, injured two others and triggered a shelter-in-place alert, police said. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A shooting in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, Sunday took the life of one person, injured two others and triggered a shelter-in-place alert, police said.

The incident that took place in the city’s downtown bar district involved multiple shooters and was “out in the open,” Sgt. Tonya Tator with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department said at a media briefing Sunday night, according to ABC News.

As of early Monday morning, police were still searching for the shooters.

Authorities initially asked everyone to shelter in place, according to the police department, but the order was later lifted at 10:54 p.m.

WJAX-TV reported that witnesses said the shooting started with two men arguing in a parking lot.

According to Fox News, a large police presence was observed in the Jacksonville Beach area near 2nd Ave. North and 1st St. North.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department told Fox News that two people were transported to the hospital – one in serious condition and another with non-life-threatening injuries.

The downtown bar district and beachfront have been shut down until further notice as police remain on the scene, Tator said.

“We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us to figure out everything, to put all the pieces together. So, we’re just asking that if anybody sees anything, hears anything, knows of someone that was involved to please (call the police department),” Tator said.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 8 a.m. EDT Monday.

