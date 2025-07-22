Ozzy Osbourne dies at 76, weeks after final concert

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Rock and Roll legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.

His family released a statement which read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," Sky News reported.

Osbourne held his final performance in front of 40,000 in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5. He had said it would be his last live performance, The Associated Press reported.

The Black Sabbath frontman had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2020 and made him stop touring in 2023.

He performed at the concert from a throne that came from under the stage as he said, “Let the madness begin!”

“I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years. You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Osbourne said, according to the AP. “You’re all … special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

He did several songs solo; he was joined by his Black Sabbath bandmates for the first time in two decades.

The concert will be released on the big screen in 2026, according to a post on his official X account. The post promised before his death that “the film promises a deeply personal and electrifying farewell from the godfather of heavy metal. ”

We are excited to announce the theatrical release of Back To The Beginning: Ozzy’s Final Bow – coming early 2026.



The feature-length concert film will be a big-screen celebration of Ozzy Osbourne and the legacy of Black Sabbath, capturing the raw power and emotional weight of… pic.twitter.com/7pXWFVbJy2 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 18, 2025

Osbourne started Black Sabbath in 1968 in Birmingham and became one of the most influential heavy metal bands, the AP reported.

He became mainstream along with his family thanks to the MTV reality show “The Osbournes.”

Osbourne was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and as a member of Black Sabbath.

He was a five-time Grammy award winner, CNN reported.

