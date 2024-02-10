Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2024 nominees

Ozzy Osbourne LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Musician Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage at the 10th annual MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit Concert at Club Nokia on May 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Prince of Darkness, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey and Cher are among some of the nominees for the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

15 artists were nominated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, according to Variety. About 10 of 15 nominees have been added for the first time.

Among the nominees is the late Sinead O’Connor. She died on July 26, 2023, and her first album came out in 1987, according to Variety.

“This remarkable list of Nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates,” said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Here is the full nomination list for 2024 induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame:

Mary J. Blige

Mariah Carey

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Eric B. & Rakim

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Jane’s Addiction

Kool & the Gang

Lenny Kravitz

Oasis

Sinéad O’Connor

Ozzy Osbourne

Sade

A Tribe Called Quest

To be nominated, the band or artist must have released their first commercial record at least 25 years before the nomination year, according to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The inductees will be announced at the end of April. The next step in the process will be sending out nominee ballots to those voting.

The date for the 2024 ceremony has not yet been announced but will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said. It will be streamed live on Disney+ and then on ABC at another time. It will also be added to Hulu the day after.

In 2023, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crow, Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, Kate Bush and the late George Michael were inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame, according to The Associated Press.

