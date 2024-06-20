Parents arrested after baby left alone on beach while going on boat

A man and a woman were arrested after a person found their baby alone on a beach in Lake George, New York on Tuesday.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

New York State Police said that on Tuesday just before 6 p.m., troopers were called out to Lake Shore Drive in Lake George about a child left alone on the beach. A person in the area had called the police after they heard a child crying for a long amount of time and found the child alone.

Police said Paul Thorley, 30, and Mary Thorley, 28, allegedly left their child alone for fifteen minutes while boating in the area.

The child was about five feet from the shore, police said, according to WTEN.

Paul Thorley and Mary Thorley were both charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the news outlet.


