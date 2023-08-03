Passenger in custody, accused of attacking Delta flight attendant

Arrest FILE PHOTO: A passenger on board a Delta Air Lines flight between Atlanta and New Orleans was arrested after he cut his throat then attacked a flight attendant. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight between Atlanta and New Orleans was taken into police custody after being accused of attacking a flight attendant.

>> Read more trending news

The incident happened as the flight landed at Louis Armstrong International Airport, WSB reported.

At first, passengers thought that the man, identified as Nelson Montgomery, 39, was having a heart attack, but soon discovered that he had cut his own neck.

He also grabbed a flight attendant, who ended up having two superficial cuts from a sharp object and was treated at the gate.

Deputies did not say what the sharp object was or what lead to the incident. Passengers said that it appeared to be a piece of broken glass, WVUE reported.

Other passengers were able to subdue him until deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to board the flight and arrest Montgomery, the Times-Picayune reported.

Mongomery, who is from New Orleans, faces charges of aggravated battery, disturbing the peace and simple battery, WSB reported.

He was treated at a New Orleans-area hospital and released, the Times-Picayune reported.

Delta Air Lines released a statement about the case on Wednesday, WVUE reported:

“Delta flight 2432 operating from Atlanta to New Orleans was met by law enforcement personnel upon landing following a reported customer issue onboard. Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft and in our airports. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people and our customers.”