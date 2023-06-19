Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ welcome baby boy

Dancing for joy: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced the birth of their second son on Sunday. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

“Dancing With the Stars” competitors Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy announced the birth of their second child on Sunday.

The baby boy came just in time for Father’s Day, and Chmerkovskiy shared the news on Sunday with an Instagram post that blurred his son’s face.

Holding his infant son, Chmerkovskiy wrote, “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.”

Murgatroyd, 36, has not shared the news of the boy’s birth, but shared photos leading up to it on her Instagram account, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The couple also share a 6-year-old son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, E! Online reported.

Murgatroyd wrote on Jan. 13 that her most recent pregnancy came after “two years of constant struggle,” three miscarriages and a failed embyro transfer, according to the entertainment news website.

“It was a shock to all of us,” she wrote.

The couple married on July 8, 2017 at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York, when Shai was 6 months old, E! Online reported. They became engaged in 2015, according to People.

