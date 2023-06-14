PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ‘recuperating’ from medical situation

Jay Monahan falls ill PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 07: Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour speaks to the media in a press conference prior to THE PLAYERS Championship on THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 07, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images/Getty Images)

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is “recuperating from a medical situation,” the PGA Tour Policy Board announced Tuesday evening.

Monahan, 53, will be relieved of his day-to-day duties on the PGA Tour while recovering from a medical issue, according to the board.

“The Board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy,” reads the joint statement from Monahan and the PGA Tour Policy Board. “We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Last week, Monahan announced the creation of a for-profit association that combines the PGA Tour, LIV Golf and the DP World Tour. Monahan was named the CEO of the new company. The surprise announcement was met with some pushback from PGA members.

The merger of the PGA Tour with its Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf followed a “landmark agreement to unify men’s professional golf,” Monahan said.

No more information was released about Monahan’s condition or when he will return to his job.

Monahan defended the deal saying, “I don’t expect everybody to understand it right off the bat. I think this is going to take some time.”

Monahan has served as the PGA Tour commissioner since 2017.