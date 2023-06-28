Plane lands without nose gear in NC

Delta Air Lines Delta Air Lines officials said no one was injured when a plane landed without its nose gear extended at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (Tim Boyle/Getty Images, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A malfunction prompted a Delta Air Lines plane to land without its nose gear extended Wednesday morning at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, WSOC-TV and WSB-TV reported.

Delta Flight 1092, which left Atlanta at 7:25 a.m., came to a safe stop on the runway, airline officials told WSOC. Two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 passengers were onboard.

No injuries were reported.

A passenger, who was not identified, told WSOC that crewmembers said there was an issue with the plane’s landing gear and instructed those onboard to review safety information.

“We came in low once and then climbed again,” the passenger said. “Second time had us brace but the landing was smooth. No jarring or even loud noises. We were in the back so that may have been why.”

The passenger told WSOC that everyone evacuated the plane on its evacuation slides.

“Crew and pilots were wonderful!” they added.

Delta apologized to passengers in a statement obtained by WSOC and said they will focus next on helping those onboard get their luggage and to their final destinations.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people,” airline officials said. “While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

Crews were working to move the plane off the runway on Wednesday morning.